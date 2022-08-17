Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Price Target to $17.00

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 173.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TZOO. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.39. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $45,493.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,499,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,552,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,700 shares of company stock worth $112,943. 47.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 170,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

