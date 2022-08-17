Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays to $67.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 150.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VIR stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of -0.41.

Insider Activity

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,225.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,092 shares in the company, valued at $242,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,944. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9,370.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,055,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,657 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 485.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 967,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,523,000 after acquiring an additional 802,652 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 495.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

