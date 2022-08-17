Cowen Trims Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Target Price to $10.00

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Tattooed Chef from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Tattooed Chef Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $25.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tattooed Chef by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tattooed Chef by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 189,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 129,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tattooed Chef by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

Featured Articles

