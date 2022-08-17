Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Lowered to $39.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.10% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TVTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.
Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of TVTX stock opened at $28.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.65.
About Travere Therapeutics
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
