Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) PT Lowered to $11.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 191.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VRCA. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.16. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

In related news, insider Christopher G. Hayes acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Christopher G. Hayes acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John A. Stalfort III acquired 238,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 700,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,430.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,703,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,497 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

