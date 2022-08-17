Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) PT Lowered to $11.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 191.01% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on VRCA. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.
Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.16. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.
