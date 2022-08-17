Melius Initiates Coverage on United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

Investment analysts at Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Airlines to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $40.29 on Monday. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.91) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,500. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

