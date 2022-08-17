OTR Global Lowers Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to Negative

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WB. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.
Weibo Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $19.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.65. Weibo has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $55.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Weibo by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,931,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,067,000 after purchasing an additional 238,209 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 85.2% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,581,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
