United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $221.66 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $245.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.20 and a 200-day moving average of $204.09.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,249.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,712 shares of company stock worth $11,740,574. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

