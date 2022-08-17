ATB Capital Raises Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$10.50

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at ATB Capital to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SCL. TD Securities raised Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.92.

SCL stock opened at C$6.12 on Monday. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$4.24 and a 1 year high of C$6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.56. The firm has a market cap of C$431.47 million and a P/E ratio of -6.10.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$307.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.6421549 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

