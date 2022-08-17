Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Raised to C$16.00 at National Bankshares

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.75 to C$15.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.47.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 0.5 %

SIA opened at C$14.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.45. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$12.32 and a 52 week high of C$16.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.19.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

