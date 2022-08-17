XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) PT Raised to $90.00

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Craig Hallum to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XPEL. TheStreet lowered shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

XPEL stock opened at $86.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 2.08. XPEL has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $87.01.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 61,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $4,991,755.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,400,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,471,147.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other XPEL news, Director Mark Adams sold 61,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $4,991,755.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,400,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,471,147.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $1,022,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 837,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,798,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,921,759 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

