Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.32) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.0 %

CNTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

CNTA opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.48, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $402.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.27. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $43,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 739,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 9,200 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $43,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 739,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 10,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,723 shares of company stock valued at $232,611. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OUP Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC now owns 2,937,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after buying an additional 595,724 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 795,708 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 216,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

See Also

