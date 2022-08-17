Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) PT Raised to $40.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $712.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,014.24% and a negative return on equity of 360.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,426,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $5,094,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,978,000. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $428,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

