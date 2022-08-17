Cowen Increases Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target to $5.50

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen to $5.50 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.
Workhorse Group Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $4.14 on Monday. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.
