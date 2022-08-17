Cowen Increases Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target to $5.50

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen to $5.50 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $4.14 on Monday. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,830,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,734 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,172,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,133,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,395 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,574,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,132,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

