Craig Hallum Trims Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price to $85.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Craig Hallum to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WDC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $49.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.09. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $69.99.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,146 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,134 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.