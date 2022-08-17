Citigroup Increases Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $23.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.
Wendy’s Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.29 on Monday. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35.
Institutional Trading of Wendy’s
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wendy’s (WEN)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.