Citigroup Increases Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $23.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.29 on Monday. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.