Morgan Stanley Lowers Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Price Target to $16.00

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 232.64% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Vaccitech from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Vaccitech Stock Performance
Shares of VACC opened at $4.81 on Monday. Vaccitech has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $178.98 million, a P/E ratio of -160.28 and a beta of -0.06.
Vaccitech Company Profile
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
