Morgan Stanley Lowers Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Price Target to $16.00

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 232.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Vaccitech from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Vaccitech Stock Performance

Shares of VACC opened at $4.81 on Monday. Vaccitech has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $178.98 million, a P/E ratio of -160.28 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Trading of Vaccitech

Vaccitech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccitech stock. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in Vaccitech plc ( NASDAQ:VACC Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 107,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Vaccitech makes up about 0.1% of Johns Hopkins University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Johns Hopkins University owned 0.31% of Vaccitech as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

