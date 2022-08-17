TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT Lowered to $62.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Cowen to $62.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

TTEC opened at $59.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.53. TTEC has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $113.37.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. TTEC’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TTEC will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

