Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Callaway Golf in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Callaway Golf’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Callaway Golf Price Performance

ELY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

NYSE:ELY opened at $24.99 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callaway Golf

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $571,349,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 26.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,613,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,808,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,624,000 after acquiring an additional 192,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,052,000 after acquiring an additional 219,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 40.9% during the first quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,836,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,442,000 after acquiring an additional 823,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

