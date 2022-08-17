Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CGAU. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.29. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,091,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 686,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

