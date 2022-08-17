Boston Properties, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BXP. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.54.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP opened at $89.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.21 and its 200 day moving average is $109.22. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Boston Properties by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

