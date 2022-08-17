Brokers Offer Predictions for Bumble Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bumble in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bumble’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bumble from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -821.79 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $61.05.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bumble by 22.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. NWI Management LP bought a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth $1,971,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth $5,879,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bumble by 27.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,201,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,978,000 after purchasing an additional 470,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Articles

