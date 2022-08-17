Ballard Power Systems Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLDP. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

BLDP opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a current ratio of 15.16. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

