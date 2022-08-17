B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLDP. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.77. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

