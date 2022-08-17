Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Issued By Oppenheimer

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.52). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($9.04) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.73) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $99.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.68. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 8.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,173,000 after acquiring an additional 295,224 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,689,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,894,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

