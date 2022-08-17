Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.52) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 124,571.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $16.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $436,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

