Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Reduced by Analyst

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

APEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

APEI stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $223.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 11.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,094,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after buying an additional 109,360 shares in the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 61.1% during the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 938,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 355,861 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 762,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 19,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

