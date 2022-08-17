Capital One Financial Comments on Aris Water Solutions, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aris Water Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Meric expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aris Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARIS opened at $16.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Aris Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.17 million.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARIS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 386.7% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 203,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 162,077 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $448,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 12.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 37,947 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $39,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.