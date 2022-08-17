ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

ACCO Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

ACCO opened at $7.07 on Monday. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $666.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.85.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 396.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 811.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.