Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 27.01% from the company’s previous close.
ZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zillow Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.
Zillow Group Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ ZG opened at $38.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.53. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Insider Activity at Zillow Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (ZG)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.