Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 27.01% from the company’s previous close.

ZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zillow Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $38.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.53. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $172,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $550,364. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

