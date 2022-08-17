AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Short Interest Update

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 67,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
AIkido Pharma Stock Performance
AIKI stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. AIkido Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26.
AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.85). Equities analysts predict that AIkido Pharma will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.
AIkido Pharma Company Profile
AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
