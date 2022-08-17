AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Short Interest Update

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 67,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

AIkido Pharma Stock Performance

AIKI stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. AIkido Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.85). Equities analysts predict that AIkido Pharma will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AIkido Pharma stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in AIkido Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIKI Get Rating ) by 247.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,284 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of AIkido Pharma worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

