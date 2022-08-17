Short Interest in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL) Increases By 9.4%

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Trading Down 0.1 %

ADAL opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

Get Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the second quarter worth $172,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Company Profile

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.