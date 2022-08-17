Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Declines By 12.3%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,008,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,964,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677,140 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,127.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,048,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,931,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,002,000 after purchasing an additional 50,758 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,781,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,383,000 after purchasing an additional 260,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $42.76 and a 52-week high of $58.56.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

