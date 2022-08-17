AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,990,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 11,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 123,241 shares during the period. 23.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRX stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.44.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

