Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Short Interest Up 6.2% in July

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Accolade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Accolade to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.82.

Accolade Stock Performance

ACCD opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $895.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.29. Accolade has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Insider Activity at Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts expect that Accolade will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh bought 17,500 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,442.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,205 shares of company stock worth $42,952 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,250,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,127,000 after buying an additional 1,399,201 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,794,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Accolade by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,590,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,054,000 after purchasing an additional 675,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Accolade by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 660,132 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

