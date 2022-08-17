CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CCL Industries in a report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Raymond James also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

