TD Securities Lowers Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$43.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Park Lawn from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.71.

Park Lawn Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$29.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.85. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$28.60 and a 1-year high of C$42.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.16.

Insider Activity at Park Lawn

Park Lawn Company Profile

In related news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.25 per share, with a total value of C$100,912.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,643.75.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

