Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.50 to C$19.75 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NEO opened at C$14.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$597.21 million and a PE ratio of 9.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.12. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of C$10.48 and a 1-year high of C$22.85.

In related news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.25 per share, with a total value of C$103,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 122,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,375,380. In the last quarter, insiders bought 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $426,408.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

