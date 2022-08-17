Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$53.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.10.

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$45.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of C$10.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.83. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.95 and a 1 year high of C$47.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.64.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

