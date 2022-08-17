Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cormark decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.71.

Park Lawn stock opened at C$29.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$28.60 and a 1-year high of C$42.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 26.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.16.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,912.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,643.75.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

