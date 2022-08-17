Royal Bank of Canada Increases Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$48.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.10.

Northland Power Stock Up 0.0 %

NPI stock opened at C$45.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.64. The stock has a market cap of C$10.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$34.95 and a 1-year high of C$47.13.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

