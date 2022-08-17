Osiris Acquisition (NYSE:OSI) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.
Osiris Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSI. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.
About Osiris Acquisition
Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
