ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) Short Interest Down 6.1% in July

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 248,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACE Convergence Acquisition

In other ACE Convergence Acquisition news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 55,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $567,241.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 885,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,745.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEV. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,264,000. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Trading Down 0.8 %

About ACE Convergence Acquisition

Shares of NASDAQ ACEV opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the IT infrastructure software and semiconductor sectors.

