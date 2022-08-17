Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Decreases By 6.4%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADILGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,700 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 685,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 705,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ADIL opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $5.08.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADILGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 748.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 149,442 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

