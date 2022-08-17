Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Decreases By 6.4%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,700 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 685,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 705,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ADIL opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $5.08.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 748.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 149,442 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.