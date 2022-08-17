2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Price Target Cut to $27.00

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TSVT. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

2seventy bio Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 496.68% and a negative return on equity of 100.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -9.52 EPS for the current year.

In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $89,248.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,861,336.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $89,248.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,861,336.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $32,660.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,838.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,907 shares of company stock worth $359,336 in the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2seventy bio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 176,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 35,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About 2seventy bio

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.