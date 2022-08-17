AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SOGU) Stock Price Down 5.7%

AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SOGU – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.75 and last traded at $36.75. 20,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 33,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.98.

AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF Stock Down 5.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOGU. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 333,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

