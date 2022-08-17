Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Short Interest Update

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 670,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 41,813 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AERI opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.35. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AERI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

