Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.17. 4,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 21,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 259.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $197,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $1,940,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter.

