Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Short Interest Update

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Agile Growth Stock Performance

Shares of AGGRU stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Agile Growth has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

Institutional Trading of Agile Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $1,556,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Agile Growth Company Profile

Agile Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry, including infrastructure, and horizontal and vertical enterprise application software; healthcare IT; financial technology; robotics/automation; and education technology, as well as additional software and technology segments.

