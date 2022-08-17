Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut Globe Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Globe Telecom Price Performance

OTCMKTS GTMEY opened at $43.50 on Monday. Globe Telecom has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $69.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05.

About Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

